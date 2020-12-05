Record-breaking homicides, shootings in Louisville continue as November LMPD data released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a record-breaking year of homicides and gun violence, a local community activist continues to track a violent year in the city of Louisville.
Christopher 2X, peace and justice activist with the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, compiled Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide data numbers from the month of November, revealing an additional 11 homicides and 54 non-fatal shootings.
These records brought the total number of homicides within Louisville to 150 as of December 5.
2X said this is a 26 percent increase compared to the record set in 2016 with 117 homicides, according to data from LMPD.
More than half of the homicide victims this year were 30 years of age or younger, according to 2X, with 80 reported.
“This is a horrible statistic and just think about the lives impacted by these loses. These are not just numbers, but young people who leave behind parents, siblings, friends who are suffering and traumatized,” 2X said.
The report also totals the number of non-fatal shootings as of the end of November, with 554 victims. This is a nearly 10 percent increase compared to 2016′s record with 505 non-fatal gunshot victims reported in Louisville.
“Usually, we see a drop in gun violence in colder months. While shootings are down compared to last month, these numbers are high compared to a typical November, and are another sign of just how awful the gun violence has been this year,” 2X said.
2X recently launched a new plan to help curb gun violence, called the Group Violence Initiative. The new program brings police, social service agencies and other community partners together to provide at-risk youth with services and support to steer them away from violence.
The program has been used in other cities, and 2X said the success of the program has brought about a reduction in youth homicides.
Through Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization, guidance and support is provided to families impacted by gun violence. This includes helping with funeral services and providing resources and links for assistance and education.
For more information on the Game Changers organization, click or tap here.
