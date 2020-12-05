UofL A.D. Tyra disappointed over Satterfield’s meeting with South Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -On Friday, UofL head football coach, Scott Satterfield met with South Carolina regarding the Gamecocks’ head coaching vacancy. The meeting, reported by multiple web sites, took place in Bowling Green as Satterfield said he thought he needed to at least listen to South Carolina. The Courier Journal got the first interview with Satterfield, who admitted to the meeting, but expressed his desire to remain as Louisville head coach.
Back on November 24, the coach said he had not been contacted by South Carolina about their opening.
But on Saturday, he said he owed it to South Carolina to see what they had to say. Satterfield mentioned that the school is only two hours from where his parents live, and that that was a factor in agreeing to the meeting.
Late Saturday afternoon, UofL athletics director, Vince Tyra, issued this statement regarding his coach’s conversation with South Carolina:
“Scott and I spoke earlier today and he assured me that he is moving forward as our head football coach. I feel as good about Scott’s abilities today as the day we hired him. We have invested a great deal in our facilities, staff and fan experience to put our program in a position for sustained success. As a long time fan and the current AD at Louisville, I understand the history behind our fans’ trust issue with football coaches. Rightly so. I am disappointed that Scott had a conversation with another program, but I’m comfortable that we have an agreeable path forward.”
Louisville’s final game of the regular season kicks off next Saturday at Cardinal Stadium against Wake Forest.
