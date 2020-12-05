UofL A.D. Tyra disappointed over Satterfield’s meeting with South Carolina

“Scott and I spoke earlier today and he assured me that he is moving forward as our head football coach. I feel as good about Scott’s abilities today as the day we hired him. We have invested a great deal in our facilities, staff and fan experience to put our program in a position for sustained success. As a long time fan and the current AD at Louisville, I understand the history behind our fans’ trust issue with football coaches. Rightly so. I am disappointed that Scott had a conversation with another program, but I’m comfortable that we have an agreeable path forward.”