Bellarmine Earns First Ever Division One Victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVE) - In just their second game in Division One, the Bellarmine University men’s basketball team notched its first-ever Division I victory, as four Knights scored in double figures Sunday night in an 84-63 blowout at Howard. ”This is a night they’re never going to forget the rest of their life,” said Bellarmine head coach, Scott Davenport.
The Knights flashed what made them so successful in Division II. They shot 52.7 percent and dished out 20 assists on 29 field goals. Bellarmine led 45-35 at the half after leading by as much as 13 in the first frame. Every time Howard would make a run, the Knights would answer from beyond the arc.
They drained 10-21 from deep, including 7-10 in the second half. Bellarmine making shots is not exactly breaking news. However, the way they dominated the glass was not expected. Bellarmine dominated the boards outrebounding their opponent 42-23.”We have stressed rebounding every single day,” said Davenport.
Dylan Penn became the answer to a trivia question, becoming the program’s first player to crack 20 points in Division I. He led all scorers with 22 points, going 10-15 from the field while also dishing five assists. Sophomore guard, Alec Pfriem delivered the team’s first-ever DI double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.
The Knights’ home opener is Wednesday night at Freedom Hall hosting UT Chattanooga.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.