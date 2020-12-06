Bellarmine Earns First Ever Division One Victory

The Knights flashed what made them so successful in Division II. They shot 52.7 percent and dished out 20 assists on 29 field goals. Bellarmine led 45-35 at the half after leading by as much as 13 in the first frame. Every time Howard would make a run, the Knights would answer from beyond the arc.

They drained 10-21 from deep, including 7-10 in the second half. Bellarmine making shots is not exactly breaking news. However, the way they dominated the glass was not expected. Bellarmine dominated the boards outrebounding their opponent 42-23.”We have stressed rebounding every single day,” said Davenport.