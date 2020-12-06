Evans Leads #5 Cards past UT Martin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dana Evans scored 26 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to an 85-67 victory over UT Martin on Sunday.
After a sloppy first quarter, the Cards (4-0) went on an 18-3 run to take a 40-27 halftime lead. Evans scored 10 of the 18 points during that run, including a three pointer from NBA range.
Evans knocked went 9-18 from the field, including 4-9 from downtown to lead U of L, which shot 42 percent from the floor. Evans’ 26 points is just two points shy of her career high. She watched the fourth quarter from the bench because the Cards had built a comfortable lead.
Freshman Hailey Van Lith and junior Kianna Smith scored 10 each for the Cards.
Chelsey Perry scored 26 for the Skyhawks. Former Card, Seygan Robins scored six points in her return to the KFC Yum! Center, receiving some applause from the U of L crowd when she was introduced during the starting lineups.
