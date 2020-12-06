FORECAST: Cold with flurries Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles possible in the evening, flurries late.
- MONDAY: Flurries and cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly cloudy sky will continue tonight with flurries possible toward morning as another disturbance approaches. It will be another cold night with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
An upper level low moves through the region on Monday bringing a continued chance for flurries or light snow showers mainly in the morning, no accumulation expected. It will be cold with highs in the upper 30s.
A partly to mostly cloudy continues into Monday night with a few flurries possible early. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.
Low-level moisture may get stuck in place into Tuesday leading to another mostly cloudy day. If that trend holds, lower 40s will be the highest temperatures will climb.
A southwesterly wind kicks in on Wednesday ushering in milder air with highs climbing into the 50s. We’ll get close to 60 on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Our next chance for rain arrives late Friday into the Saturday with a cold front.
