FORECAST: More clouds than sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chilly
- TONIGHT - MONDAY AM: Flurries or snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More clouds than sunshine expected across the area today as an upper level low moves through the region. It will be chilly with highs mainly in the low to mid 40s. I won’t rule out a sprinkle or a flurry, but most won’t see them.
As another disturbance heads our way, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky tonight with flurries or light snow showers possible. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
An upper level low moves through the region on Monday bringing a continued chance for flurries or light snow showers mainly in the morning. A mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon and it will be cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries still possible Monday night. It will be another cold night with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.
A warming trend begins on Tuesday with highs back in the mid 40s, but by Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be in the 50s.
