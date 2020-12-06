‘He loves fire trucks’: Barren Co. family celebrates autistic son’s birthday with drive-by from first responders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christopher Poynter celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday. In honor of his birthday, he got a visit from North Metcalfe, Hiseville and Cave City fire fighters; as well as friends and family. Christopher is autistic and his family is currently in quarantine after they themselves contracted COVID-19.
The family has given 13 News the address to send birthday cards.
That address is:
Chris Poynter
C/o Marie Poynter
6498 Hiseville Rd.
Glasgow, KY 42141
