I-71 to I-265 interchange closures scheduled Sunday and Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several closures have been scheduled Sunday and Monday for the Interstate 71/Interstate 265 interchange for ramp repairs and bridge construction.
On Sunday, the ramp from I-71 southbound to I-265 southbound will be closed for ramp repairs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they will be “replacing a crash cushion device to provide added safety,” which would limit the damage that should occur if vehicles left the roadway on the interchange.
On Monday, traffic on I-265 northbound near the I-71/I-265 interchange will be reduced down to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. KYTC said lane closures will begin near the Brownsboro Road exit and end past the I-71 interchange.
The closures on Monday will be due to construction crews pouring a new bridge deck for the bridge over I-71.
Schedules may be adjusted due to weather or other delays. For more information, visit the I-Move Kentucky website.
