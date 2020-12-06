Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 6,678 new cases, 34 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update was provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health on newly reported COVID-19 cases in the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed 6,678 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 381,617.
The health department also confirmed 34 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID in Indiana to 5,944.
Other updates include an additional 18,864 individuals have been tested based on Sunday’s report, with 51,833 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,309,879 individuals have been tested in the state, with 4,577,211 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at a 13.6 percent average for all tests administered, and a 26.7 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 28,367 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 5,081 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 224,059, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 68.6 percent Sunday.
