Investigation underway as homeowner shoots intruder in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation following a reported shooting Friday evening between a homeowner and an intruder.
A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states that around 7:15 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of a man shot in Northwestern Jennings County.
The homeowner called dispatch to inform that he had shot an intruder that had broken into his home, according to the post. The caller said there was a physical altercation between the two people.
As deputies made their way to the scene, another call came in from the Elizabethtown Fire Department on a man that had arrived at the location and had been shot.
Medical aid was provided to the person shot as deputies arrived at the fire department.
Indiana State Police were asked to assist the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation. Preliminary findings showed that there was a physical altercation between the homeowner and the male subject who had entered the home.
The homeowner then shot the subject, who had left and drove himself to the Elizabethtown Fire Department seeking medical attention.
After fire crews provided medical aid, the subject was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment of the gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.
Investigations are ongoing at this time, and more information will be released by the sheriff’s office as they progress.
The sheriff’s office also said that this was an isolated incident and that the general public was never put in danger due to this incident.
