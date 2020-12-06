Kentucky, Indiana officials direct flags flown half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Government officials are asking for flags to be flown half-staff to remember those who served and lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day takes place every year on December 7, the anniversary of when the naval base in Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service, leading the country to joining World War II.
In the attack back in 1941, 2,403 service members and civilians died and over 1,000 people were injured due to the strike according to the National Pearl Harbor Memorial.
Since 1994, the United States Congress has declared December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
Kentucky and Indiana will be asking flags to be flown half-staff from midnight on December 7 until midnight the following day in honor of the lives lost.
All businesses and residents in Kentucky and Indiana are asked to participate in lowering flags if they are publicly displayed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.