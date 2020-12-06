Turnovers Lead to Third Straight Loss for #20 UK

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAVE) - For the first time since the 2000-2001 season, the University of Kentucky mens basketball team is 1-3 after a shocking 79-62 loss to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets first win of the season.
The culprit for the UK loss? Look no further than the turnover column. The Cats gave the ball away 21 times leading to a startling 33-4 points off of turnover advantage for Georgia Tech.
Kentucky freshman, Terrence Clarke led everybody with 22 points, but he also led the team in turnovers with four. Moses Wright led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 21 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks.
The Cats return to action on Saturday, December 12th hosting Notre Dame.
