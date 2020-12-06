UK runs past South Carolina on Senior Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Kentucky’s running game had a huge night as the Wildcats defeated South Carolina, 41-18 on Senior Night in Lexington. Wildcat running back Chris Rodriguez did plenty of damaged as he rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns to spark UK ,which finished up its regular season at four and six.
Kentucky’s A.J. Rose also had a big night on the ground as he ran for 101 yards and a touchdown.
The Cats scored on five of their first seven possessions to lead the Gamecocks, 27-3 at intermission.
In the fourth quarter UK’s Rodriguez put the finishing touches on the victory by sprinting 79 yards for the game’s final score.
On defense, Kentucky got a lift from Yusef Corker who had an interception to go along with six tackles.
“Their mindset was right, their effort was right. We weren’t perfect but the team really played hard,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “I’m so grateful for our seniors and what they’ve meant to this program,” he added.
It appears likely that Kentucky would accept an invite to a bowl game, with the Music City Bowl in Nashville among the possible post-season destinations for the Wildcats.
