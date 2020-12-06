11 UK Storms Back to Avoid Upset by #13 IU

The Cats got as close as six in the third quarter, but still trailed 54-44 heading into the final frame. Kentucky came out swinging, going on a 13-2 run to go from down 10 to up one, 60-59, with 2:51 to play. Indiana would take the lead back on a pair of former Sacred Heart star, Grace Berger free throws 20 seconds later. The Cats would close the game outscoring the Hoosiers down the stretch to move to 4-0 and head Indiana its first loss of the season.