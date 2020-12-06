11 UK Storms Back to Avoid Upset by #13 IU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Led by Rhyne Howard’s 22 points, the 11th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat No. 13 Indiana 72-68 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.
Indiana went on a 14-2 run, including 12 in a row, to take a 21-12 lead in the first quarter. Indiana would lead by as much as 14 in the first half, and held a 36-23 halftime lead.
The Cats got as close as six in the third quarter, but still trailed 54-44 heading into the final frame. Kentucky came out swinging, going on a 13-2 run to go from down 10 to up one, 60-59, with 2:51 to play. Indiana would take the lead back on a pair of former Sacred Heart star, Grace Berger free throws 20 seconds later. The Cats would close the game outscoring the Hoosiers down the stretch to move to 4-0 and head Indiana its first loss of the season.
Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 22 points, but Kentucky got big efforts from three other players as well. Dre’una Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Chasity Patterson had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Robyn Benton came off the bench to score 12 points, including nine crucial points in the fourth quarter. The Louisville connection of Berger and former Butler star, Jaelyn Penn came up big for the Hoosiers. Berger led the Hoosiers with 21 points and seven rebounds. Penn chipped in 11 points.
