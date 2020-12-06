UofL Health celebrates trauma facility dog Roo’s first birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The team at University of Louisville Health is celebrating a special day for one of their four-legged team members.
Roo, a UofL Hospital trauma facility dog, turned one-year-old on Sunday, and the team is toasting her birthday with love and treats.
As one of the facilty’s trauma dogs, Roo works with patients, their families, staff and first responders. UofL Health says Roo meets with patients to provide support during their healing process, and provides a much needed boost to those in need during troubling times.
Roo is joined by Jenny, one of the team’s trauma social workers. The two pair together in their role to treat patients and staff with the utmost care during their stay at the hospital.
UofL Health’s trauma team provides help for patients healing physically and mentally.
Happy birthday Roo!
