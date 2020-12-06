Visitation, memorial service announced for Charlestown officer TeJuan Johnson

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Funeral services and a life celebration service have been announced for a Charlestown police officer who died due to complications with COVID.
Detective Sergeant TeJuan Johnson died Wednesday after a three-week battle with COVID-19. Charlestown City Police Department announced the news that the 47-year-old officer died after being recently put on a ventilator.
On Saturday, the City of Charlestown announced their plans for the community to celebrate the life of Johnson, who served in the department for 13 years.
Visitation services are limited to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charlestown High School Sports Arena at 1 Pirate Place in Charlestown. Attendants are asked to wear a facial covering at all times while in attendance, and will be subject to a temperature check before entering.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced to manage the number of people within the facility.
Johnson’s Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12 p.m. Monday, and will be limited to family, local officials, and members of the Charlestown Police Department and their families.
The public is asked to participate lining the streets in a procession following the service. The route will go from Charlestown High School, down Market Street from Monroe to Main Street, and then on to Crown Hill cemetery.
The procession is expected around 3 p.m. Monday, and services will be streamed live on the Charlestown Police Department website.
