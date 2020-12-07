Beshear: Kentucky could receive 5 shipments of COVID vaccine before new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky could receive as many as five different shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
During his daily briefing Monday, Beshear updated the projected number of coronavirus vaccines that Kentucky will receive from Pfizer and Moderna. He also clarified the timeline in which vaccines would be received while stressing how limited the doses would be.
“We will never have enough of this to do everyone who is similarly situated at the same time. So we’re going to have to ask for patience, and it’s going to be the hardest patience that anybody could ask for because you’re worried about loosing somebody between now and when we can get the vaccine. There is not enough to go around to everybody all at the same time. So we really need your help, we need you leadership even if you are not in the first trough,” he said.
Beshear previously announced that Kentucky would receive 38,025 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine by mid-December and 76,700 doses of Moderna’s vaccine two weeks after Pfizer’s shipment. Only 11 hospitals are set to receive the doses from Pfizer’s first shipment.
Monday, Beshear affirmed Pfizer’s first shipment of a COVID vaccine was still expected the week of Dec. 13. He clarified Moderna’s first shipment is now expected the week of Dec. 20, just one week after Pfizer’s. He added that hospitals not selected to receive doses from Pfizer’s first shipment may receive doses one week later from Moderna.
Beshear also announced that Kentucky expects to receive another 33,800 doses of Moderna’s vaccine the week of Dec. 27 although that “could bleed into the first week of January.” He explained Kentucky could receive two additional shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine in December but the state has not yet received firm numbers from the federal government.
Even if Kentucky receives the expected five shipments, Beshear said all COVID vaccines received in December will be distributed to long-term care facilities and frontline health care workers.
