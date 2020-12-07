Beshear reports 1,972 new COVID cases, 10 more deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updated the public on the COVID outbreak in the state Monday from Frankfort, a practice he has done since the virus began in the United States in March.
The governor announced the state had 1,972 newly confirmed cases of the virus, saying it is the lowest number of cases reported on a Monday in the last few weeks.
Ten more deaths were also reported.
Kentucky has now seen at least 202,592 cases of the novel coronavirus and 2,082 total deaths.
“Let’s make sure we don’t lose another 2,000 before the end of this pandemic,” Beshear said. “[Wearing] a cloth mask, six feet of distance and washing our hands isn’t that hard.”
The state held a memorial for those who have died of the virus. A wreath was hung on the front of the Kentucky State Capital Building in their honor.
Beshear said in terms of Kentucky receiving more shipments of COVID vaccines, the federal government has released information suggesting two shipments of the Moderna vaccine may make its way to the state in December or the first week of January, totaling about 100,000 doses.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two shots spaced a few weeks apart.
Beshear said any vaccine doses will be first distributed to long-term care residents and healthcare workers.
At least 1,700 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 410 of those patients in intensive care and 210 on a ventilator.
The governor confirmed the state positivity rate currently stands at 9.6%.
For more detailed data regarding the virus outbreak in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
