Charlestown police detective remembered after dying from complications due to COVID-19

Charlestown, IN (WAVE) - Charlestown police officers, friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Sergeant TeJuan Johnson.
Johnson died December 2 due to complications from COVID-19 after serving in the department for 13 years.
”He was a great narcotics detective,” Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff said. “He was responsible for getting a lot of poison off the streets. And in doing so he saved countless lives.”
On Monday, a long line of police cars with flashing lights lead the funeral procession through Charlestown and past the police department where Johnson was one of just 16 full-time officers.
A truck Johnson drove before he was hospitalized was on display, decorated with blue ribbons and with flowers placed in front.
”He was a big jokester, a prankster, everyone loved him,” Charlestown resident Lindsey McDonald said. “So I think it’s important to show the family and his fellow blue family that the community is behind them as it always will be.”
Johnson’s death is considered to be a death in the line of duty. His death comes almost exactly 2 years after another Charlestown officer, Sergeant Ben Bertram was killed while pursuing a suspect.
