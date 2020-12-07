Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Salvation Army hits Angel-a-Thon goal with more than $200,000 donated

This year’s Angel-A-Thon was held on Dec. 7 at WAVE 3 News Studios.
This year’s Angel-A-Thon was held on Dec. 7 at WAVE 3 News Studios.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army has met and broken this year’s goal for their Angel-a-Thon program, raising money to purchase toys, clothes and other items for local children.

After a night of gracious donations, the Salvation Army has raised a total of $200,269. The Salvation Army’s goal was to raise $150,000 for Angel Tree families in 2021.

Each year, WAVE 3 News partners with Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree. The program provides toys and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year, approximately 11,000 children were registered from Louisville, Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown, many of which are still in need of help.

Donations can still be made online at salvationarmylouisville.org.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 6:41 p.m. to the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road on...
Man killed in Poplar Level Road shooting identified
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit dies on track at Santa Anita Park
Kenneth Hall was an LMDC inmate who died in custody on Nov. 29.
59-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight
Officials said the storm damaged at least four mobile homes, knocking some off their foundation...
Confirmed tornado causes extensive damage in Scott County

Latest News

A Christmas bar crawl benefiting Toys for Tots will hit the Highlands on Dec. 11.
Christmas Bar Crawl benefiting Toys for Tots hitting the Highlands
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true in...
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true
A Louisville non-profit is looking to spread a little holiday cheer to thousands of local World...
Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans
A Louisville man was very thankful over the holiday weekend after ending Thanksgiving Day...
Louisville man wins $100,000 on Thanksgiving with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off