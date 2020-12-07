Salvation Army hits Angel-a-Thon goal with more than $200,000 donated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army has met and broken this year’s goal for their Angel-a-Thon program, raising money to purchase toys, clothes and other items for local children.

After a night of gracious donations, the Salvation Army has raised a total of $200,269. The Salvation Army’s goal was to raise $150,000 for Angel Tree families in 2021.

Each year, WAVE 3 News partners with Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree. The program provides toys and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year, approximately 11,000 children were registered from Louisville, Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown, many of which are still in need of help.

Donations can still be made online at salvationarmylouisville.org.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.