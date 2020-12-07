FORECAST: Areas of fog overnight

- TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible, cold
- WEDNESDAY: The warming trend begins with highs back in the 50s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies will rule overnight. Some drier air trying to work into the region will allow some brief clearing and patchy fog to develop. With temperatures falling below freezing we could see some areas of freezing fog.
The fog fades mid to late morning with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 40s.
Temperatures will drop toward the freezing mark late Tuesday night but may start to rise by early Wednesday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday looks to be a very nice day as milder air makes a real impact on temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky!
The warm up continues through the end of the week with highs topping 60 degrees on Friday. Clouds will be on the increase as another weather-maker moves in with a weekend rain chance.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.