FORECAST: Chilly Tuesday, milder to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the sky will attempt to clear out tonight, we’ll likely stay mostly cloudy for the bulk of the overnight. Should clouds break up we’ll see some patchy fog in the morning, which will be freezing fog for some, so watch out for a slick spot or two.
Any fog in the morning will be gone by midday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop toward the freezing mark late Tuesday night but may start to rise by early Wednesday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday looks to be a very nice day as milder air makes a real impact on temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 50s in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky!
The warming trend continues to end the week when temperatures could top the 60 degree mark on Friday. A cold front brings rain Friday night, but more into Saturday.
