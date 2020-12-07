FORECAST: Cloudy and cold to start the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries and light snow showers are possible this morning as an upper-level low slides through the region. Accumulations are not expected.
Beneath cloudy skies, look for afternoon highs in the 30s.
Clouds remain overhead tonight as temperatures tumble into the 20s.
Flurries are possible tonight. Clouds may hold tough tomorrow, limiting highs to the low 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night as temperatures return to the 20s and low 30s.
We’ll see a warming trend for the end of the week as conditions remain mainly dry. Highs climb into the 50s on Wednesday, reaching near 60 by Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.