Free tutoring to be provided for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Students who are struggling with NTI can now get free tutoring to help.
Jefferson County Public Schools announced Monday the tutoring would be provided by Massachusetts-based FEV Tutor, which provides online tutoring for several U.S. school districts.
The tutoring will be available for students in third through 12th grade and will focus on math, English, science and social studies.
During the tutoring, students can communicate using a chat or whiteboard. Students can also share the screen to help the tutors understand what help is needed. The tutoring sessions are recorded so students can review it.
According to JCPS, the contract will provide 5,750 hours of tutoring for students and will cost the district $125,000.
For more information on how to book a tutoring session, click here. FEV Tutor can be contacted directly by calling 855-763-2607.
