GE Appliance Park workers vote to approve new labor contract

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union workers at GE Appliance Park voted to approve a new labor contract proposed by the company Monday.
The contract was the third proposed offer from the company to union workers of IUE-CWA Local 83761, with previous contracts voted down in September and October.
According to a release from GE Appliances Monday evening, members voted to ratify the new contract, adding enhancements in benefits and pay, as well as adding “additional flexibility to help (employees) manage their work and personal lives.”
“We recognize our employees for their ongoing commitment to the long-term success of GE Appliances,” Julie Wood, Senior Director of Corporate Communications said in a release. “The vote to accept the contract is positive news for Appliance Park employees, our business and the Louisville community.”
