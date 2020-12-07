Got COVID symptoms? Doctor explains road ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People with COVID-19 have suffered a variety of symptoms ranging from mild to severe.
Symptoms may appear anywhere between two days to two weeks after exposure to the virus.
Not everyone who gets COVID-19 has symptoms; many suffer mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. For those with symptoms, the question they have is how long will they last?
The big thing to keep in mind is that everyone is different and it depends on how sick you get from the virus.
”Where does the virus go and what organs are impacted?” said Dr. Joseph Flynn, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Medical Group & Physician-in-Chief of Norton Cancer Institute. Flynn added that organs like the heart or lungs can be impacted.
Here are the major COVID symptoms to look out for, according to the CDC:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
-Fatigue
-Muscle or body aches
-Headache
-New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
-Diarrhea
”For most people, they start to see symptoms between two to 14 days, and they can linger for a couple of weeks, generally, for most people, since the vast majority of people are minimally symptomatic or moderately symptomatic,” Flynn said.
In severe cases, recovery can take much longer. Flynn said for some patients, symptoms that last longer include fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain and chest pain. Loss of taste and smell is probably one of the most recognizable symptoms that can last for weeks or even months in some cases.
What’s worse from a psychological standpoint, Flynn said, is people who had COVID said they have suffered from brain fog.
”You may see memory or concentration issues or sleep problems,” Flynn said. “The brain fog, that to me ... that dysfunction ... people are not able to get back to their pre-COVID state.”
To help with that, Norton Healthcare has launched a COVID-19 long-term care clinic for adult and pediatric patients who continue to experience side effects after having battled the coronavirus.
