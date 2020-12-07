Increasing number of children paying the price for Louisville’s violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-month-old baby girl became Louisville’s latest shooting victim, adding to a growing list of children paying the price for the city’s gun violence.
The baby was shot Saturday afternoon while inside a vehicle at Dr. W. J. Hodge and West Oak Street.
Monday evening, the baby was still fighting for her life. Her 30-year-old mother did not survive the shooting.
“The officers were able to get her out and, you know, provide lifesaving support for her, and she’s still fighting for her life right now,” LMPD Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said. “Please say prayers for her and her family.”
The child is one of 90 children under the age of 18 who became victims of violence this year. Of those 90, 19 children did not survive, making nearly 10 percent of all of the city’s homicide victims so far in 2020.
Children between the ages of 11 and 17 make up 13 percent of all non-deadly shooting victims in the city, and seven of them were under the age of 10, according to data obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.
LMPD has not offered many details about Saturday’s shooting as it continues to work the case. Gentry, however, offered a specific action she said she believes will help curb the violence.
“What they did to save that baby’s life is something that you should want to be a part of,” Gentry said of her officers. “A part of that solution to help people and save their lives and create the safe city that you want to live.
“Please take the plunge and sign up to be a Louisville Metro Police Department officer. We need the best and the brightest in our city to come forward. People who love people, who know you’re not going to get rich doing this, but it’s certainly worth the try.”
No arrests have been made yet in the case.
