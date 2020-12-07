Indiana doctor breaks down how vaccine rollout will happen

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The presence of COVID-19 in southern Indiana is growing.
The state positivity rate and hospitalizations are currently seeing a bump in Clark County, which is likely due to people gathering on Thanksgiving, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said during a virtual event hosted by LifeSpring Health Systems Monday.
“That second surge has been hard for us from the healthcare side of things,” Yazel said. “A lot of us were good at hunkering down for six weeks or so. Now, at nine or 10 months, that fatigue starts to settle in.”
Yazel said from a resource standpoint, the county is in good shape. While there are more hospitalizations, the Clark County health officer said patient stays are shorter and fewer people are needing to go to the ICU.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel as well. The vaccine rollout will be starting as soon as next week in the Hoosier state, Yazel said. It will begin to be distributed to frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff in the coming days.
“You’re going to start seeing that rolled out as early as a week from today,” he said. “In Indiana, they’re estimating they can get about 15% of those healthcare workers with that first wave. Then you’re going to see that next two weeks continue to move from there.”
Yazel said during the initial stages of the rollout, healthcare workers may be presented the opportunity to get vaccinated in their state of residency or by the state that licenses them. People most vulnerable to COVID-19 will be the next in line.
The state has released a statewide distribution plan. In it, the subsequent phase aims to mitigate the spread of the virus by vaccinating people in situations where that’s more likely.
“School populations, correctional facilities, group homes, shelters, workers that encounter the general public,” Yazel said. “You’ll start to see grocery store cashiers and workers at some busy places like that. Then, the next phase is the general public. So, I would anticipate the time when ‘John Q public’ can go out and get the vaccine, you’re probably looking at late spring to early summer.”
Yazel added through that period, taking precautions and wearing a mask will still be important.
