Louisville doctor explains how Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major breakthrough in America’s fight against COVID-19 could be just days away. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory council will consider Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Thursday.
If approved, it will be the first vaccine authorized for use in the United States, something Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare said would be a milestone for modern science.
“My personal belief is that this is like putting a person on the moon,” Schulz said. “[Operation Warp Speed] condensed down like a 70-plus-month process in to seven.”
Schulz told WAVE 3 News both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are mRNA vaccines, which use a piece of the virus’ genetic code to trigger the human body’s immune response. In the case of COVID-19, the mRNA vaccines trigger the body’s ability to recognize the virus’ spike proteins and generate antibodies that prevent them from attaching to healthy cells.
“That’s what you try to create in all immunization is create that antibody ahead of the exposure and then when the illness presents itself, or the opportunity to get ill presents itself, you don’t get ill or you don’t get as severe of an illness, because you have some pre-exposure immunity,” Schulz said.
According to the data, both vaccines have proved effective in clinical trials. Schulz said that’s due in part to being mRNA vaccines. However, the presence of mRNA is why Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at severely cold temperatures.
Both vaccines have also to been rumored to have side effects. Schulz acknowledged recipients may feel symptoms like fever, chills, headache or fatigue for a day or two.
He said the FDA will debate whether the side effects are strong enough to prevent authorization but anticipates small side effects will not deter the FDA’s decision.
“You could have technology that could shut down this pandemic sitting in freezers,” Schulz said. “If people don’t get immunized, then it clearly won’t work. It’s not going to work sitting in a freezer.”
Ultimately, Schulz believes the vaccines could signal a light at the end of the tunnel, provided they received the FDA approval.
“I don’t think there’s any other way out, you know, I just don’t think, unless we just get lucky and this thing shuts itself down,” Schulz said. “Getting to the point where you don’t have harm, significant harm, and you can actually go back to pre-pandemic life, it seems there’s no other way out of this other than enough people adopting the new vaccine technology and taking advantage of it.”
