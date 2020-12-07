Man charged with murder after shooting victim found on River Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing a murder charge after a body was found on River Road.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called to a report of a person down near 6th Street and River Road around 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 21.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Rocky Seibert, 50, was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Kelvonnie Harris, 19, was taken into custody on Dec. 5 and gave a mirandized statement stating he and co-defendants were involved in an altercation with the victim.
An arrest slip states Harris and the co-defendants were seen on video involved in a shooting in the 300 block of North 34th Street. Police said shell casings from the scene at North 34th Street matched those involved with the homicide.
Harris was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
