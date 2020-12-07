Man injured in Louisville shooting on Yaupon Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was hurt Monday night in a shooting, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
Officers were sent to the 5000 block of Yaupon Lane around 9:15 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
The 22-year-old is suffering from a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening, Ruoff said. He was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously on the tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
