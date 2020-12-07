Norton hospitals releasing more COVID patients, making room as Indiana sees surge in cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hospital capacity in Indiana is reaching dangerously low levels due to an influx of more patients with COVID. Nearly 80% of ICU beds are being used by coronavirus patients, according to data from the state health department.
Three major hospital systems in the Louisville area offered the following numbers regarding current patients with the coronavirus:
- UofL Health
- 97 patients with COVID
- 25 in intensive care
- Baptist Health
- 167 patients with COVID
- Norton Healthcare
- 164 COVID patients
- 41 in intensive care
WAVE 3 News reached out to Clark Memorial Health Monday for numbers regarding its current hospital capacity and are waiting to hear back.
While 164 COVID-19 patients seems high in Norton Healthcare facilities, Norton Healthcare Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. James Frazier said the number is an improvement.
“On Oct. 1, we had 31 in-patients,” Frazier said. “On Nov. 1, we had 124, and on Dec. 1, we had 217. So, clearly sometime around the holiday we started to see an increase in in-patients, certainly something different than what we’ve seen very early on. That continued on to the first of December. I hesitate to even say this right now, but we are on a several day decline in the faculties, and we’ve gone down to 164 [Monday].”
Overall, Frazier said Norton hospitals still have plenty of room for patients that may need to be admitted in the future.
“We still do have capacity,” Frazier said. “We have ICU capacity. We have plenty of ventilators. We’re treating a lot of these patients with more aggressive ventilator intervention, high flow of oxygen to where we’re not utilizing as many ventilators.”
If coronavirus patients continue to be admitted and capacity becomes limited, Frazier said Norton would consider canceling elective surgeries to make room, dependent on each hospital’s capacity.
Not only are coronavirus patient clearing out of Norton facilities, but Frazier said the system is seeing fewer flu patients as well.
