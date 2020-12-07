Radcliff City Council honors Councilwoman Tanya Seabrooks in latest meeting

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Radcliff Government took a moment to remember Councilwoman Tanya Seabrooks during their city council meeting Monday.
Seabrooks died Thursday according to a post by the city government’s Facebook page. Government officials said Seabrooks was an advocate for the entire community, and was passionate about voting rights and small business.
She had recently been re-elected to a third term on the city council.
During Monday’s meeting, Seabrooks’ image was placed in the center and a moment of silence was held in her honor. Council members then led in a prayer for Seabrooks’ family.
“We ask, God, to help this community move forward to preserve the legacy of this woman and the work that she did in our community,” Councilman Edward Palmer prayed.
Organizers plan to gather Tuesday at Vine Grove at Optimist Park to drive by the family’s home in Radcliff to show their love and support for Seabrooks and what she’s done for the City of Radcliff.
