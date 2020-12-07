Satterfield explains South Carolina talks, discusses future at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield explained his interest in the South Carolina job and apologized to Cards fans for the ordeal.
“I’ll listen to what they have to say about that particular job, it’s not one that I particularly was interested in, but I said I would listen, primarily because of where it’s located,” Satterfield said. “After conversations I decided immediately that it’s not where I want to be and Louisville is where I wanted to be.”
South Carolina hired Shane Beamer on Saturday night.
Satterfield commented a few weeks ago that players needed to be “all in,” and this was his response when asked how he maintains culture when he is seemingly looking elsewhere?
“So you have to be all in with it, you know and I think as coaches, it’s a little bit different, I mean you’ve got a career in coaching,” he said. “Go back and look at any coaches bio, now I’ve been fortunate and blessed, I was at one school for a long time and I would rather it be that way. I don’t like the fact that you pick up and move, that’s not me, I don’t like that at all. You want to be at a place that you can thrive and win and have a great life, so I think there is a little bit of differential between a player and a coach.”
Satterfield’s original six-year deal at UofL has four years remaining. He was asked if there are other jobs, closer to his home state of North Carolina, that might intrigue him in the future?
“Well I mean I’m not gonna sit here and say that I wouldn’t,” he said. “I think if anything comes out, a job that opens up in the future, I will definitely handle it a lot different, I mean shoot,, man, last year there were several jobs that reached out last year, I did not entertain them. I think if you’re doing a good job wherever you are, it doesn’t matter, you can look across the country, if you’re doing a good job, then people are going to inquire about them.”
Satterfield is 11-12 in two seasons at UofL. The Cards (3-7) finish the season hosting Wake Forest (4-3) on Saturday at 12 p.m.
