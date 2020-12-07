SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update
By Brian Goode | December 7, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST - Updated December 7 at 9:52 AM

Flurries flying all around the city today to the west and south mainly. The headline for today is still the cold.

We need to watch for river fog/steam fog tonight. Some of that could cause a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses. We’ll be watching that.

Otherwise the trend is to warm things up for the rest of the weekend with 60s by Friday.

That is when we kick off a busy weekend with rainy/windy conditions into Saturday and windy with rain/snow showers on Sunday.

More on that setup and how the trends are looking for the rest of December...in today’s video.

