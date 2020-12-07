SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update

Flurries flying all around the city today to the west and south mainly. The headline for today is still the cold.
We need to watch for river fog/steam fog tonight. Some of that could cause a few slick spots on bridges/overpasses. We’ll be watching that.
Otherwise the trend is to warm things up for the rest of the weekend with 60s by Friday.
That is when we kick off a busy weekend with rainy/windy conditions into Saturday and windy with rain/snow showers on Sunday.
More on that setup and how the trends are looking for the rest of December...in today’s video.
BOTS!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.