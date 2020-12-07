UofL postpones Wednesday’s game against Wisconsin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Wisconsin has been postponed.
The game was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 but was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test.
“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” UofL Vice-President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a press release. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”
UofL made the announcement about the positive test on Dec. 3. The Cards Dec. 4 game against UNC Greensboro was canceled.
