UofL postpones Wednesday’s game against Wisconsin

UofL postpones Wednesday’s game against Wisconsin
The game was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 but was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | December 7, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 1:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Wisconsin has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 but was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test.

“Our men’s basketball program is still paused indefinitely and we will look for an alternate opportunity to play Wisconsin if possible,” UofL Vice-President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said in a press release. “We will continue to communicate regularly with Wisconsin, the ACC and Big Ten.”

UofL made the announcement about the positive test on Dec. 3. The Cards Dec. 4 game against UNC Greensboro was canceled.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.