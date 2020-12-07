22-year-old killed in crash on KY 22

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a head-on crash in Oldham County.
The driver of a 1997 Honda Civic was driving eastbound on KY 22 when he crossed over the center line and crashed into a 2011 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Wooldridge Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Oldham County police.
The driver of the Civic, identified as Richard Shepard, 22, of Crestwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Sonata was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries has not been released.
Police said a juvenile passenger in the Sonata was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
