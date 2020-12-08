Accused Kroger shooter expected to plead guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing two Black shoppers at a Kroger is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him.
Court documents state Gregory Bush is expected to enter a guilty plea in state court on Dec. 15. Bush is then scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Feb. 18, 2021.
The U.S. Attorney General is not expected to seek the death penalty in this case in exchange for Bush’s guilty plea. On Oct. 24, 2018, Bush allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, inside the store before going outside and shooting to death Vickie Lee Jones, 67, in the parking lot and firing shots at a Good Samaritan.
Both victim’s families filed a lawsuit against Kroger claiming the company allowed customers to carry guns in stores and made no effort to stop Bush from entering the store with a gun. Kroger has now asked customers to not openly carry guns in stores.
