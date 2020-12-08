Beshear confirms 3,114 new virus cases, 20 more deaths in state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed 3,114 more cases of the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, which is more than 1,000 less than the number of new cases reported last Tuesday.
He said the state has now administered more than 3 million COVID tests since March.
Kentucky’s positivity rate on a rolling seven-day average was 9.5%.
Beshear also reported 20 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing the statewide total deaths since March to 2,102.
Beshear also issued a statement on vaccines in Kentucky. He said the hospitals already confirmed to get the first shipment of vaccines, including three hospitals in Louisville, should expect to have the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week.
For Tuesday’s complete report with more data visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
