Car drives through window of Barnes & Noble on Hurstbourne Parkway

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Barnes & Noble bookstore in Jeffersontown is temporarily closed for in-store shopping after an incident Tuesday afternoon where a car slammed into the store’s front window.
Chief Rick Sanders with the Jeffersontown Police Department said shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called out to the store on reports of a car colliding with the building.
The incident was caused when a woman, who was operating a loaner car, accidentally placed her foot on the accelerator instead of the brakes. The car then drove into the front window panels of the store.
An employee who was nearby wrenched her knee whenever they attempted to get out of the way of the vehicle, according to Chief Sanders. They were sent to Baptist East, where they were treated and released.
No one else was injured in the scene, and no arrests are expected.
On their Facebook page, Barnes & Noble has closed the location for the time being. Workers on Tuesday night were seen boarding up the damaged windows until repairs could be made.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.