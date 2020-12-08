Deputies: Fake GoFundMe created for child with cancer

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office says there really is a young boy in the community named Maverick, and he really is sick with cancer.
“He has Large B cell lymphoma, stage 4. He got diagnosed September 9th of this year,” said Maverick’s mom, Cassidy Newton.
But deputies say someone tried to cash on it by creating a fake GoFundMe account.
The Sheriff says the suspect has been identified and charges are expected.
He believes the page was removed before anyone donated, but it’s still under investigation.
Officials tell us the real page for Maverick is called MVP Strong.
Maverick, at just two years old, has been in the hospital and has running a fever for the last hundred days.
His mom Cassidy says he’s had everything from E.coli infections to mucositis from chemo treatments.
In the fake GoFundMe, it says their five-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia at six months old, and he has 6 months to live.
Maverick’s real mother says that’s not true at all.
“Thats the part that bothers me the most, is saying he only has six months to live, and that’s definitely not the case, and he’s already done with his chemo, and he’s doing excellent. His cancer is already clearing up and all. And just the fact that you would want that kind of attention, from people like, instead of getting a job and working for what you want. You’re trying to use a kid’s sickness and make it worse that what it even is.”
Officials say as holidays are approaching, scammers will often use this time of year in an effort to take advantage of people’s generosity.
Please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office 270-338-3345 or Central Dispatch 270-338-2000 if you have any questions in reference to the legitimacy of a charity or would like to report a scam.
