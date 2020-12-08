End of an era? Chef says some local restaurants won’t make it to the new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky restaurants have less than a week until restrictions loosen for indoor dining. But some owners say it’s too late to bounce back.
A Louisville chef, Edward Lee, said most restaurants have two options right now – go further into debt or close.
“It’s been incredibly hard,” Lee said. “Everyone in the restaurant business knows that December is our time to make our financial windfall and we just haven’t been able to do that. We just been taking one hit after another, it comes from every angle. We’re hanging in there but things are tough.”
Lee owns three Louisville restaurants, 610 Magnolia, Milkwood and Whiskey Dry. When he was forced to close his doors because of the pandemic, he shifted his focus to help restaurant workers in need.
The Lee Initiative has served more than a million meals to industry employees across the country who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. But he said this is only a small portion of what restaurants need.
Without a second wave of relief from the government, Lee believes it’s very likely some local restaurants may not make it into the new year. And if more close, it could create a major disruption in the U.S. food distribution chain.
“We have so many more businesses that we supply, whether it’s the linen companies, the trucking companies, the vegetables, farmers,” Lee said. “So when we go out of business, it starts a domino effect of all of these others small businesses that also go out of business or hurt financially.”
Until small business owners like Lee get another round of stimulus, he said restaurants are leaning on the community support.
In addition to carry-out and to-go orders, gift cards are a way that people can put money into local restaurants that are closed during the pandemic.
Lee created a new restaurant bond program to add incentive at 610 Magnolia. The longer a customer waits to redeem the gift certificate, the more it goes up in value.
- If redeemed between January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, the value increases 10% of original value.
- If redeemed between April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, the value increases 25% of original value.
- If redeemed between July 1, 2021 to Sept 30, 2021, the value increases 35% of original value
- If redeemed anytime after October 1, 2021, the value increases 50% of original value.
So if you purchase a $100 gift cards now and wait until October 2021 to redeem, your card will be valued at $150. Percentage increases will automatically be added to your gift certificate account on the dates listed above. Percentage increases will only be valid for amount remaining on gift certificate account in the event that only a portion of the value is spent.
