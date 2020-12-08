FORECAST: Milder temperatures arriving soon

- Highs in the 50s and 60s the rest of the week
- WEEKEND: Rain chances increase and temperatures fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s around midnight tonight and then hover there or even slightly rise toward daybreak Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight.
We’ll start Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky but eventually the sun will peek out as clouds break up during the afternoon. This sunshine and a decent southwesterly breeze will help us warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy at times Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 30s once again.
Fog is possible Thursday morning, but by afternoon expect partly sunny skies and mild highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday will be the warmest day with highs in the 60s as clouds increase.
Rain chances will max out on Saturday into Sunday as temperatures fall.
Long range indications hold temperatures in the lower 40s for much of next week.
