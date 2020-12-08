FORECAST: Week-long warm-up ahead

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020
By Tawana Andrew | December 7, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 5:49 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARM-UP: High in the 60s by Friday
  • WEEKEND: Cold front increases rain chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we’ll see some breaks, clouds remain in the forecast throughout the day. Temperatures do their best to rise into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon. Highs will be cooler in areas that see more clouds. Temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s tonight but may start to rise by early Wednesday morning under cloudy skies.

After a cloudy start to the day, much more sunshine is expected by tomorrow afternoon. Southwesterly winds and sunshine will push highs into the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast Wednesday night as lows sit in the 30s.

The warming trend continues Thursday as highs push 60°. We look to jump into the low 60s on Friday before a front brings rain to start the weekend.

