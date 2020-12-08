Here’s how a vaccine distribution will affect Louisvillians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is not exempt from the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country.
City leaders provided an update Tuesday on the role a vaccine distribution will play in that fight. Louisville reported more than 4,000 positive cases in the last week, and the numbers continue to climb.
In total, Louisville has had around 43,000 cases and has reported 539 deaths.
The city is sitting at three times the threshold of what qualifies a county as being in the red zone, which signifies the counties at most risk.
The city will aid in distributing vaccines to three hospitals in Louisville: UofL Hospital, Norton Health, and Baptist Health.
Doses of the vaccine will be given to frontline health care workers at those places. After that, more will be given to Walgreens and CVS to focus on different at-risk groups like the elderly.
The question for so many people still remains: How long after the release of a vaccine will protocols like wearing a mask have to be followed?
“In the short term, we’re definitely going to need to use mitigation efforts like masking and social distancing,” Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Associate Medical Director Sarah Hartlage said. “Eventually, we will reach a point where we don’t have to use those mitigation strategies, but that is several months to a year away.”
As Metro Health officials prepare to distribute doses of the vaccine, the city is also looking at how last month’s Thanksgiving holiday will affect the rising case totals, but it’s yet to be seen in the numbers.
“Anecdotally, we definitely have seen a few cases and small clusters that we can attribute to family gatherings,” Hartlage said. “But in terms of the larger-scale population, we expect to be able to comment more definitively on that in the next week or so.”
Hartlage also dispelled theories that the new COVID-19 vaccines would alter a patient’s DNA, encouraging people to take the vaccine when the time comes.
The federal government still has to grant emergency authorization of the two types expected to come to Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.