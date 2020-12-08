How do doctors determine a COVID-19 death?

“Even a super healthy 85-year-old is not going to do well on a ventilator, but an unhealthy 60-year-old may not do well on a ventilator, and the things that we can do to help our own families and our own communities are eat healthy,” Dr. Montgomery said. “Maintain a healthy weight. Stay active. If you have a chronic condition, maintaining those sort of goals that we’ve set as a medical community because we know that if you can keep your diabetes at the right level, if you can keep your blood pressure at the right level, then you have less chronic damage to your organs and thus when you have an acute injury whether it be a car wreck or a stroke or an infection you’re gonna have a better chance of responding, healing, and going home to be with your loved one.”