IU football pauses team-related activities
Indiana University head football coach Tom Allen.
By Kent Taylor | December 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 10:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana has paused all team-related activities after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

The decision was made by the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group.

The Hoosiers, ranked #12 in the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, are 6-1.

No decision has made regarding their game on Saturday against arch rival Purdue (2-4).

The Boilermakers also canceled practice on Tuesday to evaluate COVID-19 testing.

The two schools have met every season since 1919.

