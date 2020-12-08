LMPD: Two men in hospital after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Tuesday evening is under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department after two men were reportedly shot.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in to police at 6:12 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of Patton Court, off of South 13th Street.
According to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, when officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.
A second man, believed to be related to the incident, later showed up to University Hospital through private means also suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound.
LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
