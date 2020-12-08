Louisville church remembers homicide victims during record-breaking year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville church is making a statement about this year’s record number of homicides in the city.
White crosses are placed in the front lawn of Highland Baptist Church with nearly all of the names of those violently killed this year. Each one of the crosses represents a life lost this year in the city of Louisville, there’s more crosses this year than ever before.
Of the 140 crosses placed in the lawn, Krislynn Averitte’s name is among them.
”There’s just so many young people,” Krislynn’s mother, Brittany Brewer said. “Even the older people, these people don’t deserve to die, these are people’s lives.”
As Brewer stood next to her daughter’s name in tears, she couldn’t help but appreciate the moment.
”My daughter is in a box,” Brewer cried. “Nobody cares how we feel and then for this church to do this, it feels like somebody actually cares.
Monday marked exactly five months since Averitte was shot and killed at a place her mother feels she should have been safe. She was only 19.
”She was outside of her house,” Brewer explained. “I wish someone could help us.”
Now Brewer, along with more than 100 other families, are waiting for answers.
“I can’t get through to LMPD homicide,” Brewer added. “The detective changed his number. Christopher 2X tries to help me as much as he can to get answers but, they don’t answer my phone calls down there.”
Brewer said the heartbreak she has from losing her daughter is indescribable, but during Louisville’s record-breaking year of homicides, she said she knows there’s a community of people with that same pain.
”You know every time somebody got murdered before my daughter got murdered, I would be like, ‘Wow, that’s sad.’ But until I’ve actually experienced myself, it’s different,” Brewer said. “It’s not just sad, I feel like we’re all a part of one another now because we all share the same pain.”
