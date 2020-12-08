Man hit hard with COVID-19 worries as airlines resume selling middle seats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though health officials have warned people not to travel during the holiday season, more people are planning on flying even as COVID-19 cases soar.
A Hardin County man hit hard by coronavirus after a flight is urging people to re-think that decision.
David Dunaway said he’s worried as more airlines put their middle seats up for sale again, adding that he’s most upset about passing the coronavirus to his family after boarding a crowded flight.
“Since then, the three of them have come down with it,” Dunaway said of his family members. “I’m sorry.”
His decision to get on a packed United Airlines flight a few weeks ago brought Dunaway to tears.
“I can’t help but think, I was the cause of that,” he said.
State contact tracers said the flight is likely where Dunaway was infected. The Hardin County Schools bus driver said he’s overly cautious protecting his students and himself from the virus by sanitizing his bus and wearing a mask. But with the return of non-traditional instruction, he started delivering bucket trucks for his part-time job. A few weeks ago, Dunaway drove to Boston to drop off a truck and flew home on United.
“They packed us in there like sardines,” Dunaway said, adding that even wearing a mask he felt uneasy during the flight.
Several days later, “it started with a mild cough. Within two hours, I had a high fever.”
Body aches, nausea and headaches became unbearable.
“I would rather do knee surgery again than go through that,” he said. “I mean I had everything.”
Southwest Airlines was the most recent carrier to start selling the middle seats again. Jet Blue, Hawaiian and Alaskan airlines all are waiting a few more weeks and are continuing social distancing. Delta is the only carrier vowing to block the middle seats to help with social distancing of passengers for a few more months. Delta officials have said they are hoping to start selling the middle seats again in the spring.
Dunaway said he’s thankful his family members did not get as sick as he did, but he worries for other folks, and asks everyone considering traveling to push back plans.
“It’s real, folks, I’m telling you,” he said. “It is very real, and if you’ve got loved ones, don’t, don’t. Just don’t do it.”
With no government regulations for social distancing on flights, health experts recommend checking with airlines daily for their changing safety policies.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.